Seniors at Lake Orion independent living facility face evacuation fears amid boil water advisory

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of senior citizens at Heritage Place of Lake Orion spent the weekend in a panic after being told they would have to temporarily leave their homes because of a boil water advisory affecting the facility.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Lake Orion seniors face evacuation fears amid boil water advisory

All 58 tenants received a notice Sunday saying they had to vacate within 24 hours due to a water emergency in Oakland County. Many residents said they had nowhere to go.

"Everybody was in tears when we found out we had to be out in 24 hours. Everybody was in a panic mode," tenant Michelle Hrischuk said.

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Hrischuk has lived at Heritage Place of Lake Orion for the past 2 years. She said residents were confused by the evacuation order, given the nature of the facility.

"And because we have so many seniors, I think they think it's dangerous, but it's not a nursing home. We're still independent living. So, we didn't understand why we were being forced out," Hrischuk said.

Tenant Karen Rusch described the situation as chaotic, particularly for residents without nearby family.

"It's a little chaotic right now. A number, a great number of people here don't have any place to go. They don't have family locally," Rusch said.

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Tenant Sue Best said the initial message from management was unambiguous.

"We were first told, forcefully, that we were going to have to find our own place," Best said.

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During a meeting Monday morning, management reversed course. Tenants were told they had the option to stay if they were willing and able to boil tap water before using it or switch to bottled water when the tap supply runs out.

Tenant Dawn Burling, who has lived at Heritage Place for 6 years, said the change only came after residents pushed back.

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"Those of us that can stay and take care of ourselves, we're very thankful that we can," Burling said. "Some of 'em, just scared to death not knowing what's going to happen to them."

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As of Monday morning, tenants said their tap water was still running, though questions remained about how long that would last.

Christine M. Looby, National Director of Marketing and Communications for Trinity Health Senior Communities, provided a statement on behalf of Heritage Place of Lake Orion:

We have been advised by local officials that within a few hours, this community will be without running water for 10-14 days during repairs. We are working with our residents to support their needs during this time as the water main break is addressed and service can be restored.

For now, most residents say they plan to stay, describing the subsidized housing facility as their only option.

"You know, it's not easy for us, but we're tough cookies. We'll hang out, and we'll hang until they tell us it's mandated, and then we'll leave," Best said.

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