Troy High School students learn CPR and AED skills in honor of fallen classmate

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of students at Troy High School received hands-on training in CPR and automated external defibrillator use Thursday, learning life-saving skills in memory of a classmate who died from sudden cardiac arrest.

The training session was led by Jennifer Shea, manager of Corewell Health's Student Heart Check Program, who emphasized that anyone can save a life during an emergency.

"You don't have to be an adult, you don't have to be a medical professional," Shea said. "You just have to recognize that someone needs help, get 911 called and push hard and fast at the center of their chest until you have someone else come help you."

The training holds special significance for the Troy High School community. In May of last year, Bilal Ahmad was attending a freshman orientation event at the school when his mother, Farah Ahmad, received a devastating phone call from his friends.

"I just got a call from his friends that, you know, 'auntie, Bilal collapsed,'" Ahmad said.

Bilal suffered sudden cardiac arrest, which his mother says was contributed to by an infection that caused myocarditis. Despite life-saving measures being performed, the episode claimed his life.

"He loved his friends, he loved playing games and he loved helping others," said Imran Ahmad, Bilal's father.

An undated courtesy photo of Bilal Ahmad.

Junior Leah Bosman said the tragedy has motivated the school community to take action.

"It was obviously incredibly sad for a lot of people, but we're trying to spin it to a week of joy and community of what we can all do together," Bosman said.

For many students, the training was their first real exposure to CPR techniques.

"You hear CPR all the time, like people talk about CPR, but not that many people actually know the steps do it," Bosman said.

Senior Danna Shkoukani said the training gave her confidence to help in an emergency situation.

"If I ever had to perform CPR, I now know the steps to take," Shkoukani said. "CPR can save lives just like Bilal's. I think it's amazing."

The Ahmad family expressed gratitude that the training was being held in honor of their son.

During Troy High School's upcoming Activist Week, students who participated in Thursday's training will share their new skills with classmates, with leaders from Corewell Health in attendance.

"I think that if he were here, he would want us to be doing this," Bosman said.

Corewell Health is also working to prevent tragedies before they happen. The organization will hold a free student heart screening event at Hazel Park High School on Feb. 7. To sign up, visit Corewell's website.

