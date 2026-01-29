Two people recovering after early morning apartment fire displaces 27 residents in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are recovering after an early morning fire ripped through an apartment building in Southfield, forcing dozens of residents from their homes.

The fire happened at the Oxley Apartment Complex off of 9 Mile and Providence. I spoke with residents who said they woke up to police and firefighters banging on their doors.

Southfield firefighters said several people had to be rescued early Thursday morning after flames tore through multiple units in the apartment complex. It's the third fire in just 48 hours that they've had to battle.

"Glad that everybody is alright. No lives lost. Everything is materialistic, and it can all be replaced," Anthony Powell said.

"We just rushed out. Me and my friends," Dora Pope said.

It was just before 3 o'clock Thursday morning when Southfield firefighters were called out to the four-story apartment complex. When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen coming from several apartments, and a number of area fire departments had to be called in to assist.

A couple of residents were trapped and had to be rescued by firefighters.

"Our aerial did remove somebody from the fourth floor, and then in other areas of the structure two ground ladder rescues. One on the second floor and one on the third," Chief Joey Thorington said.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation but are expected to recover.

Thorington said this is the third fire they've responded to in just 48 hours.

"Yesterday morning, actually, around two o'clock, we had a rescue house fire. We rescued a patient out of the second story. Yesterday we had the fatal fire, and then today this morning we had the apartment complex fire, so it's been a busy couple of days," Thorington said.

Nearly a dozen units were damaged, displacing 27 people and two dogs. The Red Cross is now working with them to find temporary housing.

"Most of us are affected by smoke damage. It's pretty horrendous," Powell said.

Powell and his children are some of those residents affected. He said firefighters woke them up by banging on his door - they were just a couple of doors away from where the fire started.

"First time they've ever experienced something like this, so when daddy grab their hand, and he is running, you got to run," Powell said.

Loraine Lee is just happy that everyone is okay and was able to make it out safely.

"I am just glad that we got out and it's not as bad as it could have been," Lee said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

