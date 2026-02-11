Water main replacement project hurts Novi businesses along 14 Mile Road

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Business owners along 14 Mile Road in Novi are expressing frustration as ongoing water transmission main replacement work continues to impact their establishments, with some forced to reduce hours and close on certain days.

In September, a water main broke on 14 Mile Road west of M-5. Since then, businesses say they've dealt with intermittent repair and replacement work that has significantly reduced customer traffic.

"I've been here for almost an hour and a half, and I've yet to have a table," said Alison Rybski, who works at Driftwood Bar and Grill in Novi. "People have to have a reason to want to come out, and any little thing will sway them."

The water transmission main replacement project has closed portions of eastbound 14 Mile Road for weeks, with additional road closures making it difficult for customers to access area businesses.

"I live right there, and I can't even get home today. If I wanted to drive home, I'd probably have to go three miles out the way," Rybski said.

Down the road at Maples Bar and Bistro, part-owner Zaid Yalda says the impact has been severe.

"As you can tell, we have no customers coming in," Yalda said.

The lack of customers has forced the restaurant to make difficult decisions, including closing on Mondays and reducing operating hours.

"It's a very hard decision for us to do that. A lot of people, staff members, are depending on those days to work," Yalda said.

While business leaders agree the work is necessary, they are questioning whether the project could have been handled differently.

"I was hoping they would move down and do things in sections, but they're just everywhere," Rybski said.

While some road closures will only last for weeks, the entire project isn't expected to be completed until June.

In a statement, Michelle Zdrodowski, Chief Public Affairs Officer for the Great Lakes Water Authority, explained the complexity of the work: "The water mains being replaced in this area are very large and buried deep underground; accessing them safely requires significant excavation and, at times, temporary traffic detours."

"GLWA is working as expeditiously as possible – including through challenging winter weather – to complete this project within the planned timeframe."

Despite the challenges, business owners want the community to know they remain open.

"So all we wish is for those people to come in and support us," Yalda said.

GLWA also shared that pipe replacement is about one-third completed, adding that the project represents a nearly $13 million investment.

