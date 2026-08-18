WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — West Bloomfield Township trustees held their first public meeting since the arrest of Trustee Jim Manna, who is accused of planting secret recording devices in the rooms and bathrooms of his stepdaughters and saving more than 30 explicit videos to his phone.

Manna posted bond Friday and was released with a tether, but he did not appear at Monday's board meeting. His arrest drew sharp criticism from residents who packed the meeting to demand he step down.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

West Bloomfield residents call on Trustee Jim Manna to resign after hidden camera arrest

"For the good of West Bloomfield, I implore Mr. Manna to resign from this board effective immediately," West Bloomfield resident Julia Pulver said.

Manna is accused of secretly filming nude videos of his adult stepdaughters in the family home. The women came forward after claiming to find that bedroom smoke detectors were actually hidden cameras. Investigators confirmed that discovery and allege they found additional cameras hidden in the women's rooms and bathrooms. Investigators also say more than 30 nude videos from those hidden cameras were found on Manna's phone.

"The details of the evidence in this case shared by the Oakland County prosecutor and sheriff's offices are truly disturbing and have created a feeling of disgust and unease in the community," Pulver said.

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Pulver said the evidence is overwhelming and that Manna's continued presence on the board is a concern.

"Women in West Bloomfield specifically have expressed to me their discomfort of having someone with these serious and credible accusations against them continuing to serve in a role that requires the public's trust," Pulver said.

Watch our previous report after Manna was formally charged:

West Bloomfield Township trustee faces judge in hidden cameras case

West Bloomfield Township Supervisor Jonathan Warshay said he agrees Manna should resign, but the board has no power to force him out.

"While I think his resignation is in the best interest of the township, I have no ability to compel him to do so and neither does the township board," Warshay said.

Warshay outlined the limited options available under the law.

"The township board has no authority to remove him, so he either would have to make the decision himself or upon conviction, if that were to happen, then the governor is allowed to remove him. There's a procedure the law prescribes," Warshay said. “Unless he chooses the resign, Michigan law says he's entitled to continue serving.”

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I tried to ask Manna about his status on the board, but no one answered at the address he gave the court.

Resident Joanne Tioran said the community is still processing the allegations.

"I experienced shock and dismay and I do hope Jim, if you're listening, you'll resign, and the board can move forward," Tioran said.

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Pulver echoed that sentiment.

"It is unreasonable to believe that Mr. Manna can serve our township in an official capacity while the community remains uncertain of his innocence or guilty of these charges," Pulver said.

Watch Brett Kast's video report after prosecutor's authorized charges below:

Trustee in West Bloomfield Township charged, accused of planting hidden cameras

If Manna resigns, the board can appoint a new trustee to fill his seat.

“The law allows the board to fill the vacancy, and if the board cannot do that within 45 days, then the county clerk will call a special election,” Warshay said.

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