Family takes quick action to save double-shooting victims in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Belleville police are looking for the person or people behind a double shooting that left one man critically injured.

Investigators said both victims are in stable condition. It happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

John Winter, who owns Egan’s Pub on Main Street with his wife, told 7 Action News the night was like no other.

“I came outside and the car had literally just hit the wall," he recalled.

"Everyone jumps out (and yells) 'He’s shot! He’s shot!' and I see him take his shirt off and collapse," Winter said.

He said he found two gunshot victims across the street: a man and woman. Winter said he checked the vehicle for other occupants and found a 2-year-old and 4-month-old in the backseat unharmed.

“So, then I tried to take care of them for minute because the 2-year-old was hysterical," he said.

Winter said his daughter Mary started CPR on the man as they waited for medics and police.

“We rolled him over. He was shot in the side. So, she started compressions," he said.

He said there were so many shell casings that he gave police some plastic foam cups from his pub to use as evidence markers.

“Blessing it happened so late because any earlier, the patio would have been full, their patio (next door) would have been full, kids in the library (could have come outside), people walking down the street,” Winter said.

Before officers were aware of the shooting, Belleville police said officers had started chasing a possibly stolen vehicle on Main Street to Belleville Road and onto I-94. However, at this point, no one is in custody.

Acting police Chief Kristin Faull told 7 Action News, “So at this time, we’re asking if there is anyone in the general area down on Main Street last night walking or heard or seen anything, we’re asking you to please contact the Belleville Police Department so that you can assist us in this investigation.”

While investigators aren't saying much, Winter said from what he could gather, the shooting was targeted and stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

“I just wish people would think more before their actions. I can’t, in my lifetime, can never think of being so mad or angry at something somebody has done to not only want to hurt them like that but to put other people at risk. I think that is just the most ignorant thing," he said.

The phone number for Belleville police is 734-699-2710. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1800-SPEAK-UP.