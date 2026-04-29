Highland Park councilman under fire again for insulting a resident at a public meeting

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been a year since I exposed a Highland Park city councilman for allegedly refusing a breathalyzer test after being involved in a car crash and for threatening citizens during council meetings.

Now at a meeting just last week, video shows Councilman Khursheed Ash-Shafii again speaking rudely to a citizen as more calls come for him to be removed.

In a heated exchange with a native of Highland Park, Ash-Shafii can be heard calling a man “four eyes” after taking issue with criticism about his conduct.

“Get on to it and state what you got to say, four eyes,” Ash-Shafii said during the meeting.

Watch the exchange at the council meeting below:

Watch moment from Highland Park City Council meeting

It’s a moment those who watched in person and those I showed the clip to say is unacceptable, rude and totally unprofessional.

“He should be fired immediately,” one resident said.

While working this story, I tracked down Sydney Spight, the man Ash-Shafii was speaking with.

“Brother, you’d started cursing to a point that my grandson was like ‘whoa,’” Spight said to Ash-Shafii during the meeting.

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Spight had come to discuss an upcoming free parade he helps to put on each year celebrating the city’s rich history and culture with music and food.

“He should be arrested. Way past resigning. I mean, using profound language in front of kids and stuff like that has to be an offense,” he said.

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Spight says he’s been disappointed with Ash-Shafii since last year when he refused a breathalyzer and was charged with offenses including driving without a valid license, and police say he also smelled of alcohol. Then, there was also a viral exchange at a meeting last year.

I called the councilman, who has previously refused to talk for a response, and again got his voicemail.

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As for citizens and other leaders, the bottom line is they say they want this type of behavior to stop and they’ll be sure to make this known to voters come the November election.

“Is that what you want in the room? Do you want someone who can represent the community in the appropriate fashion? Do you want someone who is going to represent the worst elements of society?” City Council President Jamal Thomas said.

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“The city has its own ups and downs and we don’t need our council to act like street people,” Spight said.

The mayor told me she expects all members of council to act with integrity and respect.

The councilman has a court hearing scheduled for June 10 for his prior arrest on charges of driving without an active license, open intoxication and no insurance.