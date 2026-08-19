DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights and Melvindale are investigating and reviewing evidence after fliers and business cards tied to the Ku Klux Klan were found scattered across both cities Tuesday evening.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

KKK flyers found in Dearborn Heights and Melvindale after anti-Muslim protest

Dearborn Heights police received a call for service Tuesday after KKK fliers were thrown from a vehicle. Residents also found business cards containing KKK contact information thrown around the area.

Residents say the fliers were found in yards, in streets, and at a children's playground on Robert Street, where a racial slur was also written in the wood chips. The fliers were recruiting people into the KKK, promoting their rhetoric and asking for donations. The contents of the fliers have been blurred to avoid amplifying hateful imagery and messaging.

WXYZ The fliers have been blurred out as to not further the group's messaging and rhetoric

Becky Dorie, a Melvindale resident who has lived in her neighborhood for nearly a decade, spent Wednesday going door to door asking neighbors if they had seen the fliers and collecting them herself.

"I've never seen anything like this," Dorie said.

Dorie said she felt the fliers were an attack on her culturally diverse community and her own family.

WXYZ Becky Dorie collecting the fliers in Melvindale

"We got family members that are Arab, we got family members that are black and white, my son's Mexican, so this affects us in a big way," Dorie said through tears.

The fliers were distributed the same day an anti-Islamic demonstration took place in Dearborn, leaving residents frustrated over what they described as escalating hateful tensions in the area.

Joe Hernandez, a Dearborn Heights resident, said he and his family have no tolerance for the KKK or hate speech.

"Keep that s*** out. Keep it out," Hernandez said. "Me and my family, we don't tolerate the KKK; I don't tolerate hate speech. I just believe in love your neighbor," Hernandez said.

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