LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents near Crowley Center in Lincoln Park say a persistent odor from a neighboring scrap metal and auto recycling yard has been an ongoing problem — and this week, it got bad enough to send preschool students home early.

The Lincoln Park School District said the smell coming from Ruby Recycling, which shares a fence line with the preschool's schoolyard, forced staff to dismiss students early on Tuesday as a precaution. After testing the school, the district allowed children to return Wednesday.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Scrap yard odor forces Lincoln Park preschool to send students home early

Lincoln Park Public Schools Superintendent Terry Dangerfield addressed the incident and the district's ongoing concerns in a statement.

"At Lincoln Park Public Schools, the safety and security of our students is our top priority. On Tuesday morning, Crowley Center staff reported a strong odor coming from a business adjacent to the school. Out of an abundance of caution, Crowley students were sent home while the district assessed and tested the school for any remaining odors. The school was determined safe for students to return on Wednesday. This has been a chronic issue affecting the quality of our school environment. Our district has filed numerous complaints with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy regarding these concerns. To date, there has been no remedy to the situation. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and keep our families updated on any developments. Meanwhile, we are looking forward to a safe and successful end to a very successful school year," Dangerfield said.

Neighbors say the odor has been a problem for years. Shane Broome, who lives near the school, said the issue has gone unresolved despite repeated attempts to get help.

"We've reached out in the last two years we've lived here a dozen times, a dozen and a half times. Nothing's happened," Broome said.

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Broome said the situation is unacceptable for everyone in the area.

"I don't think its fair to the children or the staff of the school or the residents of this neighborhood that stay behind here that have to deal with this," Broome said.

Michael Lewis, who lives across the street from the school, said the smell is difficult to ignore.

"I worked at an automotive factory — it smells worse than that," Lewis said.

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Lewis said the proximity of the recycling operation to the preschool is a central concern.

"They're crushing cars right next to the preschool right there," Lewis said. “People shouldn't be having to deal with that odor right next to a school.”

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Neighbors previously raised concerns about the odor with 7 News Detroit in 2024. Broome said the impact on the community is real.

"To some people it might not matter but around there, the people who actually have to deal with it, it's alarming," Broome said.

Watch our 2024 coverage below:

Lincoln Park residents, preschool fight to get rid of car-crushing facility's pollution

Ruby Recycling President Jeff Sonne acknowledged the school incident but said the company operates within the law and takes the concerns of the community seriously.

"Ruby Recycling does not use specialized or hazardous chemicals in its operations. The company operates in full compliance with local zoning and community board requirements and is regularly inspected by EGLE, Michigan's environmental regulatory agency, consistently meeting all applicable standards. Ruby has been frequently communicating with the City and will remain in frequent contact with the City moving forward. Ownership has also made significant investments to the property as part of its commitment to being a responsible neighbor. As parents and community members ourselves, the safety of local families is something we take very seriously," Sonne said.

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