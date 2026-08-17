BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Berkley City Council is considering an ordinance that would restrict where bicycles, e-bikes and other motorized vehicles can be ridden in the city, with a focus on improving safety in the downtown corridor.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Berkley considers ordinance restricting e-bikes, scooters on downtown sidewalks

The proposed restrictions would cover the stretch of downtown Berkley from 12 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway to Greenfield Road.

Under the ordinance, traditional bikes, e-bikes, e-skateboards, e-scooters and e-moto/moped devices would be prohibited from being ridden on downtown sidewalks. Electric vehicles would also be banned from city parks, though traditional bikes could still be used there. E-bikes and e-moto/moped vehicles would be banned from all city sidewalks, meaning riders would be required to use the street or designated bike lanes.

WXYZ

City council is set to hold a second reading of the ordinance at a 7 p.m. Monday meeting. If approved, the ordinance would take effect in 30 days.

Berkley Mayor Bridget Dean said the city has been looking into the issue for several years as downtown has grown busier.

"As Berkley has continued to develop downtown, we find there are more pedestrians, more people out and about with bikes, families, individual users of bikes and things," Dean said. "So we just want to find that sweet spot of safety for all. At the end of the day, this is about safety."

WXYZ

Dean said the ordinance is a proactive measure rather than a response to an existing problem.

"Someone asked me is Berkley having a problem? I said no and we don't want one. I'd rather preemptively do something to eliminate the possibility of any calamity or catastrophe," Dean said.

The push for regulation comes as interest in electric rides has surged in the community. Brandon Hamilton of D&D Bicycles and Hockey said demand for e-bikes has grown dramatically in recent years.

"You figure a few years ago, we'd have one or two people asking about e-bikes a week. Now, it's probably three to four a day," Hamilton said.

wxyz

Hamilton says safety around traditional bikes and electric bikes and scooters has been a growing concern for him.

"I tell everybody you treat your bike like you treat your car or your vehicle — the same laws and everything. Stop at stop signs, red lights," Hamilton said. "It’s always in the back of my mind when I’m talking to people, I need you guys to realize these things are fast. Pay attention, You’re in an exposed vehicle."

Berkley resident Steve Allen said the increase in e-bike use has raised safety concerns for him and his family too.

"My wife and I are concerned about the e bikes because they're being ridden very dangerously," Allen said.

WXYZ

"Do you think there needs to be rules in place to make it safer?,"7 News Detroit reporter Whitney Burney asked.

"Yeah, I do. I do. I don’t want to see anybody get hurt," Allen said.

Patrick Russell, a Berkley resident who has cycled for more than 20 years and also owns e-bikes, said he frequently sees riders without helmets traveling at high speeds. Russell pointed to a specific concern about younger riders.

"Especially up and down this street, a lot of young kids riding the e-bikes and more e-motorcycles and I think that's really the biggest issue right there," Russell said.

WXYZ

Russell says, as a cyclist himself, he's has several close calls nearly colliding with vehicles.

"With my cycling experience, I find that riding on the sidewalks is actually more dangerous because people are not looking at the sidewalks. They’re looking at the streets when they’re pulling out. I’ve had way more close calls on the sidewalk than on the streets," Russell said.

The proposed ordinance comes as neighboring communities have seen serious and some fatal crashes involving e-bikes this summer. Just last week, two teenagers were hospitalized after a driver struck them near Inkster Road in Redford Township. Back in June, an e-bike rider was killed after being hit by a truck in Ferndale.

Neighbors and city leaders say they hope if the ordinance passes, riders will be kept safe.

"The bikes lanes are there to keep you safe at the end of the day. So, if you can take advantage of that to improve your ride, absolutely do it," Hamilton said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Where Your Voice Matters