CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clawson police are issuing a warning tonight after residents reported a man possibly impersonating a DTE Energy worker going door to door on Hendrickson Boulevard.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Clawson police warn residents of possible DTE Energy impersonator

Investigators say the man claimed to be checking utility issues, but homeowners became suspicious after he showed up unannounced with no appointment. Police are now trying to figure out if the man was legitimate or trying to deceive homeowners, and they are asking him to come forward.

I obtained home security camera footage of the man from a homeowner who declined to go on camera. She said she did not have an appointment with DTE and found the unannounced visit suspicious. At this point, investigators asked that we blur his face in the footage in case he actually does work for a utility company.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Possible utility worker imposter in Clawson

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Possible utility worker imposter in Clawson

Police said another homeowner contacted them, reporting the same thing.

Susan Stempky lives in the neighborhood and expressed concern over the unannounced visits.

"It's right on our sidewalks, so yeah, I am concerned," Stempky said.

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Dennis Shulski lives a few houses down and said you can never be too sure who is knocking on your door these days or who they could be trying to impersonate.

"It is kind of scary. Clawson is a safe community. You don't want something out of the ordinary happening," Shulski said. "Like I say, that's one house too many, so, and who knows, he might not have gotten away with it too easily."

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Paul Stanton lives nearby and said the neighborhood is quiet, noting that residents pay attention when something does not seem right.

"I heard about it. Saw it on film and it can be very worrisome," Stanton said. "Everybody looks out for each other, like I said, but when something does happen, we try to let each other know."

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I reached out to DTE, and they said they are aware of the situation in Clawson and that police are looking into it.

Clawson police are asking homeowners to check their home surveillance systems to see if this man knocked on any more doors and to contact them if they have any information.

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