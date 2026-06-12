Gage Pierce arraigned in Livonia quadruple homicide; community fundraiser set for Saturday

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gage Pierce, 25, appeared before a Livonia judge Friday for the first time since being charged in connection with a quadruple homicide that shook the community this week.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Gage Pierce arraigned in Livonia quadruple homicide

Pierce faces four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm. His bond was denied.

Watch the full arraignment below:

Livonia man on murder charges in deadly quadruple shooting of mom, dad, brother & brother's girlfriend

During the arraignment, Pierce attempted to speak on his own behalf.

"Will I stand up and speak?"

His attorney quickly shut that down. Aside from that, Pierce stood mute as his charges were read aloud.

Prosecutors say Pierce used a semiautomatic rifle to shoot and kill his mother, Holly Kimball; his father, Sterling Pierce; his brother, Tanner Pierce; and Tanner's girlfriend, Nevaeh Finch, at the family home Tuesday.

Related story below: Family of Livonia shooting victim Nevaeh Finch describe her as selfless

'The kindest soul': Family of Livonia shooting victim Nevaeh Finch describe her as selfless

The home has since become a memorial. Family members gathered there Friday to observe what would have been Tanner's 23rd birthday.

Tanner's uncle made sure to wish his beloved nephew a happy birthday Friday at the family home.

"You'll never be forgotten. You achieved so much at such a young age...you were perfect. Love you, man. Happy birthday," he said through tears.

We spoke with Nevaeh's mother, Shelly, over the phone. She watched the arraignment in heartbreak while making funeral arrangements for her daughter. Nevaeh's birthday would have been July 9.

"She's just a — she's a good kid. Right now I have to try to, you know, pick her last outfit she's ever gonna wear," Shelly said over the phone.

At Mulligan's Pub & Grub in Farmington Hills, owner Robert Mckiddie is preparing for a fundraiser for the family this Saturday at 2 p.m. Mckiddie was a friend of Sterling's for nearly two decades and says Sterling used to frequent the pub.

"He's always called me his brother every time we parted ways...and I loved him like a brother," Mckiddie said.

WXYZ Robert Mckiddie

The event is open to the public. A $20 donation at the door will go directly toward funeral costs for Sterling, Holly, and Tanner. The event will also serve as a place for the community to gather, grieve, and share stories.

"My heart goes out to them. It really does. The community is hurting over this. All the money in the world will not make a difference to anybody. But it might help them get through what they have to get through. That's a lot they have to deal with," Mckiddie added.

Mulligan's Pub & Grub is located at 27406 W. 8 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. Those unable to attend can donate items or gift cards for raffle and auction baskets or make an additional monetary donation in person.

Pierce is expected back in court June 25.

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