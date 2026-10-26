LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Five months after 33-year-old Nicholos Hatcher was fatally stabbed in Livonia, his mother is preparing to return to court as two men connected to the case face separate court proceedings Monday.

For Felisha Hatcher, the months since her son’s death have been filled with grief and questions about the events that led to his killing.

On May 28, Felisha Hatcher said she began searching for answers after learning her son had been involved in some type of incident.

“I began to call hospitals in Livonia, kind of backtracking his jobs,” Felisha Hatcher said.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Livonia mother hopes for justice as sentencing, murder trial approach in son’s death

Eventually, she decided to call Livonia police.

“I said you know what, let me call Livonia police. I know he’s out there, and see if they heard anything, and so I called,” she said.

Felisha Hatcher said police eventually told her they would come to her.

“They said, ‘we’re gonna come to you.’ I didn’t know what that meant. I had no idea,” Felisha Hatcher said. “But now I know when they come to you to give you the news, it’s not good.”

Police said Nicholos Hatcher had been stabbed that afternoon near Middlebelt Road and West Chicago Street in Livonia.

His mother said she was told someone had stolen her son’s backpack and that he wanted it back. She said words were exchanged before her son was fatally stabbed.

Looking back, Felisha Hatcher said she has thought about the different choices that could have changed the outcome that day.

“As a mother, you look at a different million ways that things could play out,” she said. “Him not taking a moment, just a moment, to think of the ramifications or long-term ramifications of the choices.”

Watch our previous coverage below:

Man fatally stabbed in Livonia, his mother spending 'forever energy' for justice

The case is now moving into its next stages in court.

Scott Andrew Harrnigton, who pleaded guilty to larceny and receiving and concealing stolen property, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Felisha Hatcher said she does not believe Harrington will receive jail time and is disappointed by the punishment she expects him to receive.

“For me, that’s heartbreaking because you initiated that whole chain of events to me and you’re gonna get away with what looks like to me a slap on the wrist, and it’s a slap in the face to the family,” she said.

Spencer Judge Krusell, who is charged with second-degree murder in Nicholos Hatcher’s death, is also expected in a Wayne County courtroom Monday, where his trial is set to begin.

“I can only hope justice will do what it’s supposed to do,” Felisha Hatcher said. “That is my hope.”

While the court proceedings focus on the circumstances surrounding Nicholos Hatcher’s death, his mother wants people to remember the person her son was.

Nicholos was working two jobs when he died, his mother said, both of them doing something he loved: working as a chef.

She remembers him as someone who cared deeply about his family and community.

“The world was just robbed of that light far too soon,” she said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

